Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $984,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. 397,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

