Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 122.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 976,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.