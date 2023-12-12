Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $299.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

