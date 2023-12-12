Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Buys 63,488 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 5.9% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 27.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

