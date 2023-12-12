Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,694,000 after buying an additional 376,704 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,615,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,241,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,937,000 after buying an additional 1,678,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EWZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 3,887,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,431,588. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

