Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $249.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $249.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

