Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,835. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

