SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.76. 687,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

