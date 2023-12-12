Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Toll Brothers comprises about 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

