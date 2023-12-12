Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $342.31 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $342.39. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.52 and a 200 day moving average of $314.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

