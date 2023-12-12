Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $252.43 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

