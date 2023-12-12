Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $71.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,346.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,999. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,385.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,020.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,951.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

