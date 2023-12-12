Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 249 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.82. 1,726,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

