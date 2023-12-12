Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,779. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

