Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 11,504 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 1,745,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,065,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

