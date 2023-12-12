Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,144 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 112.1% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 185,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 4,470,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,396,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,064,833. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

