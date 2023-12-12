Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 578,555 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Danaher worth $863,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.10. 602,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

