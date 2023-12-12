Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. Hess comprises about 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

HES stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. 549,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,644. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

