Point72 Europe London LLP Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 35,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. 582,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

