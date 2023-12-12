Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.89

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.89 and last traded at $174.54, with a volume of 201940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

