Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 19,540 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,977. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

