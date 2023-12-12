Port Capital LLC Has $57.11 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Port Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 3.4% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. 534,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

