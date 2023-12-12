PointState Capital LP Buys 482,133 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,133 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 6.7% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $278,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.41.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,156,646. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

