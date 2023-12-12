Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,895 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 1.3% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $52,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 1,022,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,422. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

