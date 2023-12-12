TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,744,950 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 1.6% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.91% of TechnipFMC worth $66,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after buying an additional 555,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 1,236,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

