Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.30. 462,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

