Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,208 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 5.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $82,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. 377,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,913 shares of company stock worth $12,415,130 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

