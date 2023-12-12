Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 670,102 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,821,908. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

