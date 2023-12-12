iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.89. 233,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.04 and its 200-day moving average is $255.32. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.