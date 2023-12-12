Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.
Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $463.09. 615,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,221. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $464.33. The stock has a market cap of $358.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.99 and a 200 day moving average of $442.45.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
