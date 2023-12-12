Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $16.97 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.25. 23,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.79. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

