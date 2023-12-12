Sora Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,247,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,452,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,446,000 after buying an additional 618,400 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 221,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 150,606 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 365,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

