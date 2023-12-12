SRB Corp Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNH opened at $543.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.