Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 66,379 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,379 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 153.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $107,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $3,805,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adobe by 19.2% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 238,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $626.69. The stock had a trading volume of 197,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

