Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 112,219 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,325,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $520.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

