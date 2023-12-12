Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.48 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,879,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,104 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Royal Bank of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.01% of Visa worth $4,483,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.63. The firm has a market cap of $470.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $239.00.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

