Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $127.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $127,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

