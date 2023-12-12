Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $51,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE EDU traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 852,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

