Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.