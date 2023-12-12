Point72 Middle East FZE Invests $7.44 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned about 0.07% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

