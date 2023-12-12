FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of FFW stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.13. FFW has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

