Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 1,295 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 1,499,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

