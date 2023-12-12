Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

MHGU remained flat at $19.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

