Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGLN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,105. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

