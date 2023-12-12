284,969 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,075,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 155,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

