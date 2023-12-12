Private Capital Management LLC Invests $728,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $493.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.77. The company has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

