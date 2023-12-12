Poehling Capital Management INC. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. 1,018,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

