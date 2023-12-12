Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Maximus Trading Up 0.6 %

Maximus stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. Maximus has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

