Port Capital LLC Has $71.44 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 4.3% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of AMETEK worth $71,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $159.32. 340,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,342. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

