Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 8,610 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $2,568,357. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.91. 36,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,022. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 0.62.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.
